Championship Clubs Face Collapse

Peter Ridsdale

Several Championship clubs could fold by Christmas unless they get funding, says the Preston advisor, Peter Ridsdale.

The Premier League has offered a £50 million rescue package to League One and Two clubs to help with Covid-19 losses.

But talks with the EFL about how to help Championship sides are ongoing.

“My guess is, there are at least half a dozen (clubs) that when it gets to Christmas and there’s no solution, a number of them may well fold or go into administration,” Ridsdale said.

Premier League clubs reject ‘Project Big Picture’,

“Championship clubs started again in May, whereas League One and Two didn’t start again until September and most of them furloughed the staff through that period.

“But the Championship clubs have had to pay all the wages right through the pandemic.”

On Wednesday Premier League sides agreed that ‘Project Big Picture’ would not be “endorsed or pursued” and they would work together on a new plan.

‘Project Big Picture’ would have seen a £250 million rescue fund given to the EFL and 25% of all future revenues with the top flight slimmed down to 18 teams.

Clubs in the EFL are suffering significant losses as they have to play without crowds in an attempt to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

“The money coming down from the Premier League has got to cover all 72 clubs, not just 48,” former Leeds United Chairman Ridsdale told BBC Radio 5 Live.