Chance The Rapper & Vic Mensa Partner United Airlines For Discount Flight To Ghana For Black Star Line Festival

Chance The Rapper and Vic Mensa have announced a partnership with United Airlines aimed at offering discount flights to Ghana for their Black Star Line Festival.

The music & arts festival will be set in Accra’s historic Black Star Square on January 6, 2023, and aims to be a bridge between Black people and artistes of the Diaspora and the globe.

From Dec 15, 2022, to January 17, 2023, United Airlines is offering between 5 – 10% discount off published airfares to and from Accra, Ghana.

Fares will vary by market and booking class. This offer is valid for persons booking flights from North America, Europe, India, the Middle East, Central America, South America, Asia (excluding Japan) and the South Pacific.

To make flight reservations online, prospective passengers are entreated to use discount code ZMU6800486.

Black Star Line Festival is a Pan-African festival of cultural diffusion. The event promises a stimulating day of music, art, food and education, headlined by multi-Grammy-Award-winning recording artist Chance the Rapper.

The music festival will feature T-Pain, Erykah Badu, Jeremih, Sarkodie, M.anifest, Asaaka Boys, Tobe Nwigwe and many more.