Charismatic Council Rejects Proposal To Regulate Churches

Rev Prof Paul Frimpong-Manso – President Ghana

Pentecostal and Charismatic Council (GPCC)

THE GHANA Pentecostal and Charismatic Council (GPCC) has observed with grave concern the call by Speaker of Parliament, Prof. Aaron Mike Ocquaye on the joint Committee of Youth, Sports and Culture and Constitutional, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs to come with recommendations within one month on the possible regulation of churches in Ghana.

“The Ghana Pentecostal Charismatic Council views this as unacceptable and completely rejects the proposal,” GPCC said in a statement signed by its General Secretary, Rev. Emmanuel Barrigah.

It said “we wish to inform Parliament that the Ecumenical bodies in the country are already dealing with the issues raised in Parliament.”

According to the statement, “we believe that issues to do with churches should not be left in the hands of Parliamentarians while there are competent Ecumenical bodies to deal with same.”

BY Melvin Tarlue