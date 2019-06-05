Nana Applauds Hamile Residents Over Foiled Gun Attack

President Nana Akufo-Addo (right) with theNational Chief

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has commended the vigilance of two residents of Hamile in the Upper West Region, for their vigilance in foiling a potential attack on the Roman Catholic Church in Hamile.

Addressing the 2019 Eid ul-Fitr celebrations on Wednesday, 5th June, 2019, President Akufo-Addo stated that “I applaud the vigilance of Messrs. Gregory Bangbeme and George Bonfodong, members of the Roman Catholic Church in Hamile, in the Upper West Region, who, together with the Church leaders, alerted the Police about the presence in the Church of an armed person, who turned out to be a national of our neighbouring country of Burkina Faso.”

He, thus, urged the Ghanaian people not to let agents provocateurs destroy the country’s unique way of life, in the face of threats and actual attacks by Christian and Muslim miscreants in the West Africa Region and other parts of the world.

“We do not ever want this phenomenon to occur in our country. Whilst the security agencies work to keep all of us safe, I encourage you to report suspicious characters, who come into your communities to take advantage of our well-acclaimed hospitality to unleash mayhem on our country, to the Police,” he said.

The President continued “let us also exercise restraint in the face of provocation, for a lack of restraint will only feed into the destructive plans of these miscreants, who seek to destroy in the name of religion.”

In order for the country to benefit immensely from the developmental agenda of his government, the President noted that the peace being enjoyed in the country must be maintained.

“Today, we are the envy of the world when it comes to the peaceful co-existence of different religious communities,” he said.

He added that “I believe the visit of the National Chief Imam to Christ the King Church to meet with Father Campbell, its Parish Priest, as a gesture of solidarity, should be duly celebrated.”

According to him, “the BBC, and other international news networks, carried this singular act because it rarely happens anywhere else.”

Recently, during the Vice President’s Ramadan tour, President Akufo-Addo noted with satisfaction how heads of all the major Christian churches in Kukuom, in the Ahafo Region, joined the Vice President at the mosque in Kukuom.

Again, last week Saturday, the Darkuman branch of the Seventh Day Adventist Church dedicated that day as “Muslim Relations Day”, and all its congregants dressed like Muslims, and served fruits, later in the day, to the mosque closest to their church.

“These and many more beautiful spectacles, that unfold in our country, should not be taken for granted. We must continue to work to preserve our culture of religious tolerance. We cannot surrender this beautiful way of life for anything, and, certainly, not to people who seek to pervert religious beliefs” he added.