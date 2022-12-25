Charles Bissue Moves To Stop OSP, Anas Over Galamsey Probe

Former Secretary of the now defunct Inter-Ministerial Committee on Illegal Mining (IMCIM), Charles Cromwell Onuawonto Bissue, has filed a suit at the Accra High Court, seeking interlocutory injunction against the ongoing investigations by the Office Special Prosecutor (OSP) against him.

He wants the Court to stop the Special Prosecutor from investigating him with respect to Anas Aremeyaw Anas’s documentary titled ‘Galamsey Fraud’.

The motion of notice was filed on Friday, December 23, 2022 and gives details on how the Office of the Special Prosecutor had failed to furnish them with information sought by the applicant as part of the investigations.

The Office had threatened to put out an Interpol Red notice for the arrest of the former Western Region Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) after he failed to honour its invitation as part of investigations on the petition sent by Anas Aremeyaw Anas after his documentary was aired.

But after waiting without any response from the Office, lawyers decided to file for the injunction to stop the investigations.

He cited as the other defendants including the ace investigative journalist and his company, the Tiger Eye PI.

By Vincent Kubi