Charter House Opens Nominations For 2021 VGMA

Events organizer, Charter House, has opened nominations for the 2021 edition of the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA).

A statement issued by Charter House on January 19, 2021 and sighted by DGN Online, gave interested musicians up to February 15 to file their nominations.

“Calling on all GH Music Heros, with works released between Jan 1st – Dec 31st, 2020“. Interested people in the scheme are expected to visit the Ghana Music Awards website to file their nominations,” according to the statement.

The 2021 event will be the 22nd edition of the annual music events which recognizes and honors high work and creativity in the music space in Ghana.

Eligible candidates must have had their works released between January 1, 2020 and December 31 before submission, the statement said.

By Melvin Tarlue