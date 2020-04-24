Chaterhouse wicked Plot Cost Me Severely – DKB

DKB

Ghanaian comedian, Derrick Kobina Bonney, popularly known as DKB, is revealing that comments made by Chaterhouse caused him to lose several gigs worth a lot of money.

Speaking in an interview with Zion Felix on the ‘Uncut Show’, he said that he is still grieving over the pain of what was done to him.

He indicated his inability to purchase a land or build a house as a result of the wicked plot carried out by Chaterhouse.

According to DKB, he lost a deal worth GHC200,000 after the marketing manager of Chaterhouse tagged him as a boring comedian.

He noted, that perception about him in the minds of people caused him serious damage, adding that he cried like a baby when that incident occurred years ago.

The popular comedian narrated how he had estimated to buy land and begin construction with the budgeted amount unfortunately his dreams were shattered by Chaterhouse.

Adding that many people have lost their careers to the wickedness of Chaterhouse.

By Melvin Tarlue