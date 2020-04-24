Most People Who Show Off On Social Media Have Nothing – Yvonne Nelson

Yvonne Nelson

Ghanaian actress Yvonne Nelson has said in a tweet, that people who are of the habit of showing off are poor.

She stated that people who are materially endowed don’t behave such manner because they have nothing to prove.

“Most people who show off on social media have nothing … wealthy people usually have nothing to prove to anyone!” she said.

It’s been assumed that showing off your wealth is an indication that you’ve made it in life.

She made this statement as a result of several Ghanaians displaying their riches on social media at the slightest opportunity they find themselves.

Most people who show off on social media have NOTHING….. wealthy people usually have nothing to prove to anyone! — 𝓨𝓥𝓞𝓝𝓝𝓔 | 𝓝𝓔𝓛𝓢𝓞𝓝 (@yvonnenelsongh) April 22, 2020

By Melvin Tarlue