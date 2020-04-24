Most People Who Show Off On Social Media Have Nothing – Yvonne Nelson

Yvonne Nelson
Ghanaian actress Yvonne Nelson has said in a tweet, that people who are of the habit of showing off are poor.
She stated that people who are materially endowed don’t behave such manner because they have nothing to prove.
“Most people who show off on social media have nothing … wealthy people usually have nothing to prove to anyone!” she said.
It’s been assumed that showing off your wealth is an indication that you’ve made it in life.
She made this statement as a result of several Ghanaians displaying their riches on social media at the slightest opportunity they find themselves.
By Melvin Tarlue