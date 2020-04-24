Nigeria Records 108 New Cases Of Covid19

Nigeria has recorded some 108 new cases of #COVID-19.

This has increased it’s confirmed cases to 981.

Coronavirus related deaths in Nigeria are now 31.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) made this known in a tweet on Thursday night, April 23.

It says “as at 11:30 pm 23rd April there are 981 confirmed cases of #Covid19 reported in Nigeria.”

About 197 persons have been discharged, it reported.

108 new cases of #COVID19 have been reported;



78 in Lagos

14 in FCT

5 in Ogun

4 in Gombe

3 Borno

2 in Akwa Ibom

1 in Kwara

1 in Plateau



As at 11:30 pm 23rd April there are 981 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria.



Discharged: 197

Deaths: 31#TakeResponsibility pic.twitter.com/cq7STlnHGJ — NCDC (@NCDCgov) April 23, 2020

By Melvin Tarlue