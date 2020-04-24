Nigeria Records 108 New Cases Of Covid19

Nigeria has recorded some 108 new cases of #COVID-19.
This has increased it’s confirmed cases to 981.
Coronavirus related deaths in Nigeria are now 31.
The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) made this known in a tweet on Thursday night, April 23.
It says “as at 11:30 pm 23rd April there are 981 confirmed cases of #Covid19 reported in Nigeria.”
States
78 in Lagos
14 in FCT
5 in Ogun
4 in Gombe
3 Borno
2 in Akwa Ibom
1 in Kwara
1 in Plateau
About 197 persons have been discharged, it reported.
By Melvin Tarlue