Ursula Return Curses On Captain Smart

Ursula Owusu-Ekuful

Communications Minister, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful has rebuked Adom Fm morning show host, Captain Smart for the curses he rained on her following the alleged payments of the COVID-19 Virtual Concert.

In a Facebook post Madam Ekuful indicated her displeasure at the utterances of the Adom fm host as a result of alleged payments she claims her office or government never made.

According to her, all artistes who performed at the virtual concert were not paid by government. Also, the creation of the COVID-19 tracker app was not paid for.

After the show, information making the news revealed that the artistes were paid huge sums of money., which brought about the wrath of Captain Smart on the Minister.

“Today, I want to tell you something. I’ve been asked to hold my bomb on this issue, but there’s only one thing I want to tell you.

Never try to rich yourselves with coronavirus pandemic. Why is the minister lying to Ghanaians and the artistes also denying receiving the money? God will punish you, and your punishment won’t be mild, you’ll suffer extremely,” he fumed.

Responding to the curses, Ursula Owusu fired back saying, “Someone should please tell Captain Smart that I return his curses on me to sender. He and his family will suffer, not me. I don’t lie and for those who find it hard to believe or are hard of hearing, let me repeat it again.

GOVERNMENT OF GHANA DID NOT PAY A PESEWA TO ANYONE FOR EITHER THE COVID-19 TRACkER APP OR THE VIRTUAL CONCERT TO LAUNCH IT.

I don’t know what he ate, drank or smoked but I have not received any money from anyone for this or been given any invoice to pay. There is no nokofio on my watch.

Chew on it.

By the way, the app has been approved for download on both the App Store and play store. Apple device users can now download it, answer the simple questions and provide their addresses and phone numbers to help the Ghana Health Service track, trace, test and treat suspected cases of Covid-19 expeditiously with digital technology. IT IS DIGITIME IN GHANA AND TIME FOR DIGICARE!!”

By Melvin Tarlue