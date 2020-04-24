Dumelo Offers GHC200k Interest Free Loan To Petty Traders In Ayawaso

John Dumelo

Ghanaian actor-turned-politician, John Dumelo, has offered Ghc 200,000 to support struggling small-scale businesses within the Ayawaso West Wuogon in Accra.

The aspiring Member of Parliament for Ayawaso West Wuogon, indicated that the interest free loan to be distributed to ‘hand to mouth’ businesses is meant to cushion the economic burden on their businesses.

He was of the view that due to the COVID-19 outbreak which resulted in a partial lockdown in some parts of the country, several traders in the area are struggling to revive their businesses.

“To the coconut and roasted plantain sellers, the corner shops, the table top retail outlets, the evening kenkey, bread/egg, waakye and vegetable sellers and all those who work hand to mouth to take care of their families, hope is coming.

I am offering a total of Ghc 200,000 emergency business loans (0% interest) loan to all those mentioned above including some other small scale businesses across the constituency”. he tweeted Wednesday.

According to John Dumelo, modalities for accessing the scheme will be communicated directly to the recipients.

John Dumelo also a farmer stated that he understands that plight, having experience similar situation.

“I hope this small token will revive many businesses and even create more job opportunities,” adding that, he does not have much however, “what I have is what I share”.

By Melvin Tarlue