NAB Show’s Executive Leadership Summit To Be Held Virtually

The NAB Show’s annual executive leadership summit is expected to be presented virtually this year due to coronavirus.

Variety says in an article that it will be presenting the Summit in its Streaming Room on May 11 and May 13, 2020, beginning at 10:00 a.m. PT.

It says the summit will be offering four timely conversations including a live keynote conversation with WarnerMedia Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer chairman Robert Greenblatt, plus panels with leading entertainment executives at Sony Pictures Television, YouTube, Viacom, Freeform and more.

The full article by Variety

Greenblatt will discuss WarnerMedia’s highly anticipated streaming platform HBO Max upon its May launch, plus strategies for other brands in his portfolio including HBO, TNT, TBS, truTV and Otter Media.

Also set for the Executive Leadership Summit are a keynote conversation with Lilly Singh, host, “A Little Late with Lilly Singh,” and the panel discussion “A View From Above: TV Transformed,” featuring Jeff Grossman, EVP, content strategy and operations, CBS All Access & CBS Entertainment Digital; Keith Le Goy, president, networks and distribution, Sony Pictures Television; Alison Hoffman, president, domestic networks, Starz; and Tiran Dagan, Chief Digital Officer of Communications, Media and Technology Business, Cognizant.

Additionally, a panel discussion “Cracking Gen Z for Entertainment Engagement” will feature Tricia Melton, SVP marketing, Freeform; Rob Holmes, VP programming, Roku; Angela Courtin, global head of brand marketing, YouTube TV and Originals; and Brianna Cayo Cotter, SVP, social impact youth and entertainment brands, Viacom.

By Melvin Tarlue