Cheating Is Part Of Marriage; Psyche Yourself Up– Empress Gifty

Gospel musician Empress Gifty, is the latest to talk about cheating in marriage.

The ‘Aseda’ singer conceptualises cheating as a component of marriage.

She told Accra FM in a recent interview that admitting the act is part of marriage and will save a lot of spouses dire consequences of heartbreak.

“What I can say is that, if you are a married man or married woman, cheating is part of marriage,” Gifty noted.

“If you don’t bear that in mind, you will go mad when it happens to you. You see, don’t see your husband as Holy Ghost. Don’t consider your wife as [Hail] Mary. No. Acknowledge that your partner is a human being. Think about divorce just as you thought about your wedding,” she added.