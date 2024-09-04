Cheddar Buries Mahama’s 24-hour Economy

Nana Kwame Bediako

A heated debate has erupted between Nana Kwame Bediako, aka Cheddar, and former President John Dramani Mahama over the feasibility of a 24-hour economy ahead of the upcoming 7th December polls.

Cheddar, the founder of the New Force, has vehemently criticized Mahama’s proposal, labeling it as unrealistic and unworkable in the current economic climate.

During his manifesto presentation on September 1, 2024, Cheddar emphasized that industrialization is the key to unlocking a thriving economy, stating, “No industrialization, no 24-hour economy.”

He argued that Mahama’s plan, which aims to create more jobs and mitigate unemployment, fails to address the fundamental issues plaguing Ghana’s economy.

Former President John Mahama’s proposal, announced during his campaign for the December 7 polls, promises to provide subsidies and tax incentives to businesses that operate around the clock.

However, Cheddar believes that this approach is misguided and will not yield the desired results.

Cheddar’s critique is rooted in his experience as a businessman and his understanding of Ghana’s economic landscape.

He advocates for a more radical transformation of the economy through industrialization, citing the need for a shift system to allow industries to operate around the clock.

BY Daniel Bampoe