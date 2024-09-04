NDC Okays Agbesi Dzakpasu For GBA President

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has moved to carry out its threats of politicizing Ghana’s judiciary on partisan lines, beginning with plans to take over the leadership of the Ghana Bar Association (GBA), contrary to the GBA’s long-held reputation as a non-partisan organization.

At its 2024 High-Level Conference held in Ho, Volta Region, from August 30th to September 1st, 2024, the NDC Lawyers Association resolved, in unison, a demonstration of unity and strategic foresight, to rally its forces behind Agbesi Dzakpasu, the lawyer for Sedinam Tamakloe, as the party’s chosen candidate for the upcoming National Presidency of the GBA. Tamakloe was recently convicted of several offenses, including stealing and causing financial loss to the state during her tenure as the Chief Executive Officer of MASLOC.

The party emphasized that, recognizing the influential role of the GBA in shaping public opinion and legal discourse, it is a priority to ensure that the National Presidency is held by an individual aligned with the party’s objectives.

According to the NDC, this move is seen as essential in countering perceived biases within the legal establishment in the lead-up to the 2024 elections and to influence the appointment of NDC lawyers to the Bench, given the GBA’s influential role in such appointments.

The party also believes that a resounding victory for Agbesi Dzakpasu would ensure that the GBA remains a powerful ally in the party’s broader political strategy.

The NDC argues that the implications of an NDC-aligned National President of the GBA are profound, potentially influencing the association’s stance on critical issues such as the actions of the Electoral Commission and the judiciary in the crucial months leading up to the 2024 general elections.

Themed “Keeping a Legal Eye on the Prize: The NDC Lawyer’s Role in Ensuring Victory 2024,” the conference served as a platform for influential party figures to outline their vision for the future.

Speakers at the conference included former President John Mahama, Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, NDC General Secretary Fiifi Kwetey, and Minority Chief Whip Governs Agbodza.

The speakers delivered compelling addresses that underscored the critical role of the legal fraternity in securing the party’s success in the upcoming GBA elections.

The party’s resolve to back an NDC-affiliated candidate to lead the prestigious GBA stems from their belief in how the current National Public Relations Officer of the GBA, Saviour Quarcoo Kudze, a known NDC activist, has been instrumental in this strategic push.

They indicated that Mr. Quarcoo Kudze’s influence within the association has been pivotal in galvanizing support for Mr. Dzakpasu, who has been a trusted legal advisor to several high-profile NDC members.

It is worth recalling that since losing the general election in 2017, the NDC has been accusing the judiciary of bias and planning to “balance the judiciary” with NDC lawyers.

Since 2021, the party has convened national conferences of NDC lawyers, each boasting an attendance of approximately 400 individuals.

These conferences have served as platforms for the party’s flagbearer, John Mahama, to deliver scathing critiques of the judiciary, urging the lawyers to prepare for potential appointments to the Bench.

Some within the NDC, under the leadership of Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor, NDC Member of Parliament for South Dayi, also planned to break away from the GBA to establish the Law Society of Ghana (LSG). The organization was intended to become a formidable rival to the established GBA and received the endorsement of Alban Sumana Bagbin, the Speaker of Parliament, who declared his membership in 2022 and pledged support to the group.

However, with the failure of the group to materialize, the party has refocused its attention on the GBA in a desperate attempt to politicize the association along party lines.

Mr. Dzakpasu, aside from being a trusted legal advisor to several high-profile NDC members, served in the John Mahama administration on the Boards of GRIDCo and Ghana Gas Company Limited.

He is currently a Board Member of Media General Ghana Limited, owners of TV3 Network Limited and Onua TV and radio, which have been flagged by the Media Foundation for West Africa as part of the leading media houses in the use of intemperate language and personal attacks on opponents of the NDC.