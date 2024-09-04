CPP To Elect Flagbearer After Years Of Internal Wrangling

The Convention People’s Party (CPP) is finally set to elect a flagbearer for the December 7 elections, after years of internal wrangling that threatened to tear the party apart.

The election, scheduled for September 4, 2024, will see two candidates, Akosua Sarpong Kumankuma and Yaw Anokye Frimpong, vie for the top spot.

This comes after the party’s vetting committee cleared the two candidates to contest, following a tumultuous period that saw several national executives resigning from their positions.

The party’s election committee believes that all cracks have been mended, and they are now solid enough to go into the December elections.

The CPP has been plagued by internal divisions, with some members accusing the leadership of being out of touch with the grassroots.

The party’s inability to elect a flagbearer until now has been seen as a major stumbling block to its progress.

However, with the election just around the corner, the party is racing against time to meet the Electoral Commission’s deadline for filing candidatures.

Critics have attributed the delay in going for congress to disunity in the party, but the CPP is confident that they can put their differences aside and unite behind a single candidate.

The congress will be decentralized, taking place in all 16 regional capitals, with results sent to a centralized office at the party’s headquarters for final collation and declaration.

The CPP is hoping to put its internal wrangling behind it and focus on the task at hand – winning the December elections.

With the NDC and NPP dominating the political landscape, the CPP faces an uphill battle to make its mark.

However, the party is banking on its rich history and the charisma of its flagbearer to win over voters.

