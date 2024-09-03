Otumfuo Sacks Wirempehene For Desecrating Sacred Oath

In a groundbreaking move, the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, has destooled Wirempehene Nana Opia Mensah II for violating the revered Asante Sacred Oath (Ntamkɛseɛ).

The decision, announced on September 2, 2024, marks a significant milestone in the history of the Ashanti Kingdom, which has been plagued by chieftaincy disputes and illegal activities.

The Wirempehene stool, one of the most powerful in the Ashanti Kingdom, has been embroiled in controversy for decades. Nana Opia Mensah II, who has reigned for 54 years, has been accused of misusing his power and disregarding tradition.

“Nana Opia, you knowingly and deceitfully invoked the Great Oath, despite being fully aware that the stool did not rightfully belong to you”.

“You deliberately challenged its ownership, attempting to exploit your long reign to conceal your illegitimacy,” Otumfuo declared, citing the comprehensive report presented to the Kumasi Traditional Council on August 15, 2024.

The report revealed that the Aduana Clan, to which Nana Opia Mensah II belongs, is not the legitimate royal house. Instead, the Oyoko Clan holds the rightful claim to the throne.

“By misusing the Great Oath for personal gain, you have forfeited your claim to the stool. Your actions have left you no choice but to relinquish the stool,” the Asantehene added, as he stripped Nana Opia Mensah II of his title and traditional slippers.

This is not the first time Otumfuo has taken action against chiefs who have violated traditional laws.

In the past, he has destooled several chiefs for engaging in illegal activities, including galamsey.

“We cannot allow individuals to desecrate our sacred traditions for personal gain. This decision serves as a reminder that our traditions are sacred and must be respected,” Otumfuo emphasized, reaffirming his commitment to upholding tradition and protecting the environment.

BY Daniel Bampoe