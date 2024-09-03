Bawumia Parries Mahama’s DKM Propaganda

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia

Former President John Dramani Mahama has sparked controversy with his claim that the owner of the defunct DKM Microfinance is a key financier of Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia’s campaign

However, sources close to the Bawumia campaign have dismissed the allegation as baseless, stating that Dr. Bawumia does not even know the individual personally.

“Ignore Mahama’s baseless allegation that DKM owner is a financier of Dr. Bawumia’s campaign. Dr. Bawumia does not even know him personally for him to fund his campaign. His campaign has lost steam and now engaging in follow the wind and yaboo campaign” A Campaign aide confirmed.

The DKM Microfinance saga dates back to 2015 when the Bank of Ghana suspended the company for violating the banking act.

During the lead-up to the 2016 election, the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP) allegedly accused the former President John Mahama’s family of being in bed with the owner of DKM, Martin Delle, a claim Mahama has consistently denied.

Martin Delle was arrested before the 2016 election but was freed after the NDC was defeated.

Speaking in Nkoranza North on a campaign tour, the former President John Mahama reiterated his denial of any connection to DKM, labeling the accusations as false propaganda.

He then turned the tables on Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, claiming that the Vice President is now receiving campaign funding from the same individual who led DKM.

However, the Bawumia campaign has rejected this allegation, stating that Dr. Bawumia has no personal relationship with the individual and therefore could not have received funding from him.

–BY Daniel Bampoe