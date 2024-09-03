NPP Touts Achievements At Eastern Regional Town Hall Meeting

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) government showcased its achievements in the Eastern Region at a town hall meeting and exhibition held in Koforidua on Tuesday, September 3, 2024.

The event, hosted by Eastern Regional Minister Seth Kwame Acheampong, highlighted the government’s progress in various sectors since 2017.

The Regional Minister, Seth Kwame Acheampong in his welcome address emphasized the significance of the event, stating that it was an opportunity for the government to showcase its achievements and engage with citizens.

He highlighted the government’s efforts to transform the region since 2017, citing infrastructure development, healthcare, education, and economic empowerment as key areas of focus.

The Minister noted that the event was not only a celebration of achievements but also a platform for listening to citizens’ feedback, concerns, and suggestions.

He emphasized the government’s commitment to transparency and accountability, encouraging open dialogue between the government and the people.

Seth Acheampong expressed his gratitude to traditional leaders, religious leaders, and stakeholders for their support towards the program.

He emphasized the importance of collective efforts in achieving greater milestones for the region.

The event featured exhibitions showcasing government projects and achievements, providing citizens with a firsthand look at the tangible results of the government’s developmental efforts.

Infrastructure Development:

– Construction of new roads and highways, including the Koforidua-Bunso highway and the Nkawkaw-Abirem road

– Upgrade of existing roads, such as the Koforidua-Tema highway

– Completion of the Eastern Corridor Road project

Healthcare:

– Establishment of new hospitals and health facilities, including the Koforidua Regional Hospital and the Nkawkaw District Hospital

– Upgrade of existing health facilities, such as the Koforidua Polyclinic

– Introduction of the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) mobile renewal program

Education:

– Construction of new schools and classrooms, including the Koforidua Senior High School and the Nkawkaw Methodist Primary School

– Upgrade of existing schools, such as the Koforidua Technical Institute

– Introduction of the Free Senior High School (SHS) policy

Economic Empowerment:

– Establishment of the One-District-One-Factory (1D1F) program, with several factories operational in the region

– Introduction of the Planting for Food and Jobs (PFJ) program, which has benefited thousands of farmers in the region

– Establishment of the Nation Builders Corps (NABCO) program, which has provided employment for thousands of youth in the region

Other Achievements:

– Expansion of electricity coverage to rural areas, including the Koforidua-Kwabeng electricity extension project

– Introduction of the Digital Address System (DAS) to improve navigation and address identification

– Establishment of the Zongo Development Fund to support development projects in Zongo communities

The event provided an opportunity for citizens to engage with government officials and provide feedback on the NPP’s achievements.

The town hall meeting and exhibition aimed to foster engagement between the government and citizens, promoting transparency, accountability, and collective progress in the region.

-BY Daniel Bampoe