Bawumia Slams NDC On DRIP Funding

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, has categorically rejected claims by the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Members of Parliament that they contributed to the purchase of equipment for the District Road Improvement Project (DRIP).

Speaking at the Awubia Festival in Awutu Bereku, in the Awutu Senya West, Dr. Bawumia clarified that the project was his brainchild, conceived during his chairmanship of the Critical Roads Committee.

He emphasized that the project’s implementation had no connection to Parliament, contrary to the assertions of some NDC MPs.

“This was an idea from my committee. It has nothing to do with Parliament. We came up with the idea, we funded it. It didn’t go to Parliament for any approval, so nobody should come and claim that they were responsible for all the equipment that we have sent to every district in this country,” Dr. Bawumia stated.

Dr. Bawumia’s comments come after the NDC MPs attempted to take credit for the project, claiming that it was implemented with their portion of the District Assembly’s Common Fund.

However, Dr. Bawumia’s revelation has exposed the NDC MPs’ claims as false.

Reacting to Dr. Bawumia’s comments, NDC candidate for Awutu Senya East, Adamu Dassah, said, “We are disappointed but not surprised by Dr. Bawumia’s attempt to distort the facts. The truth is that the DRIP project was a collaborative effort, and we will not allow him to take sole credit for it.”

However, another NDC MP, James Klutse Avedzi, conceded that Dr. Bawumia’s committee played a significant role in the project’s conception.

“While we acknowledge Dr. Bawumia’s contribution to the project, we also believe that our efforts in Parliament helped to facilitate its implementation.”

Dr. Bawumia’s clarification has sparked a heated debate, with many Ghanaians taking to social media to express their opinions on the matter.

-BY Daniel Bampoe