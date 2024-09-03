Eastern Region Sees Unprecedented Road Development Under Akufo-Addo Govt

Seth Kwame Acheampong

In a bold claim, Eastern Regional Minister Seth Kwame Acheampong declared that the current administration has outdone its predecessor in road construction, citing over 185 kilometers of roads built since 2017.

This assertion was made at the Regional Townhall meeting in Koforidua on Tuesday, September 3, 2024.

“We have delivered on our promise of infrastructural development,” Acheampong stated. “The Akufo-Addo government has done more in six years than the NDC administration did in eight years.”

This statement comes on the heels of a long-standing debate about the pace of development in the Eastern Region.

In 2016, then-candidate Akufo-Addo promised to prioritize infrastructure development, a promise that has seemingly been fulfilled.

The Minister highlighted several key projects, including the rehabilitation of the Nkawkaw-Noyem-New Abirem roads and the reconstruction of the Koforidua-Asesewa-Abourso roads.

These projects, he noted, have significantly improved access and connectivity in the region.

However, not everyone is convinced.

Critics argue that while the government has made strides in road construction, more needs to be done to address the region’s infrastructure challenges.

“The government has done well, but we still have a long way to go,” said Kofi Mensah, a resident of Koforidua. “We need more than just roads to develop our region.”

Despite these concerns, the government remains committed to its vision of creating an interconnected network that supports economic growth and development across the region.

“We are not just building roads, we are building a better future for our people,” Acheampong emphasized.

The townhall meeting, organized by the Ministry of Information, provided a platform for citizens to engage directly with government officials and receive updates on government projects and policies.

“These meetings are crucial for accountability and transparency,” said Minister for Information Fatimatu Abubakar. “We believe that by promoting open dialogue and sharing information, we can build a stronger relationship between the government and the people.”

-BY Daniel Bampoe