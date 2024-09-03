Soldier Detained Over Rape

A chilling tale of alleged rape has emerged from Bolgatanga, where a military officer is accused of assaulting an 18-year-old employee at a local guest house.

The incident, which occurred on Monday, September 2, has sent shockwaves through the community and raised concerns about the conduct of security personnel.

According to eyewitnesses, the soldier arrived at the Siim Lina Guest House around 9am and began making unwanted advances towards the young woman.

Despite her clear rejection, the soldier continued to harass her, following her around the premises and making threatening comments.

The situation took a nasty turn when a woman, believed to be the soldier’s girlfriend, arrived at the guest house.

However, she left shortly after, leaving the young woman alone and vulnerable.

The soldier then allegedly threatened the teenager with a pair of scissors, warning her that he would harm her if she didn’t comply with his demands.

Fearing for her life, the young woman reluctantly gave in to the soldier’s demands, and he allegedly raped her.

The victim reported that the soldier took pictures of her with his phone after the assault.

“I was so scared,” the victim said in an interview. “I didn’t know what to do. He was holding scissors and threatening to hurt me if I didn’t do what he wanted.”

The guest house owner, Paulina Adongo, confirmed the incident and stated that the soldier was apprehended by concerned neighbors after the victim raised an alarm.

However, the military officers from the Abilba Barracks were called to the scene, and the alleged rapist was taken into custody.

The incident has sparked outrage in the community, with many calling for justice for the victim.

The military has launched an investigation into the allegations, but the people of Bolgatanga are demanding for more.

However, the victim’s family and friends are struggling to come to terms with the events of that fateful Monday morning.

-BY Daniel Daniel