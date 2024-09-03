O’Reilly Student Stabbed To Death

A devastating incident has occurred at O’Reilly Senior High School, resulting in the tragic death of a final-year student.

The victim, identified as Edward, was stabbed repeatedly by a fellow student during a heated altercation on school grounds.

Eyewitnesses, including students who witnessed the horrific event, reported that the confrontation began as a verbal exchanges between Edward and his colleague.

However, the situation quickly escalated into violence, with both students drawing weapons.

Despite attempts to intervene, the altercation ended in tragedy when Edward was fatally wounded.

In a desperate bid to save his life, a group of students rushed Edward out of the school premises to find a taxi to transport him to the hospital.

Sadly, Edward succumbed to his injuries shortly after arriving at the hospital, leaving the school community in shock and grief.

The school authority has yet to comment on the incident, which has raised concerns about student safety and conflict resolution within the school.

-BY Daniel Bampoe