Stars In Town For AFCON Double Header

The Black Stars are arriving from their various teams for the forthcoming Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers this Thursday against Angola and Niger.

And leading the charges, Thomas Partey and Fatawu Issahaku are among the Stars in camp for AFCON 2025 campaign.

The team officially opened camp on Sunday, with Tariq Lamptey, Joseph Wollacott, Ibrahim Osman, Jonas Adjetey, Antoine Semenyo, Brandon Thomas-Asante, and Frederick Asare being the first to arrive.

Partey and Issahaku joined their teammates yesterday, and the rest of the invited players are expected to link up with the squad.

Head coach Otto Addo, who announced a 23-man squad for the games last Thursday, will oversee the first training session at the Accra Stadium later today before the team travel to Kumasi.

The Stars will face Angola in their first group game at the Baba Yara Stadium this Thursday.

The team will later travel to Niger for their first away game, which will be played in Berkane, Morocco.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum