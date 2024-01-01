Chef Failatu Attempts To Break Cook-A-Thon Record In Tamale

Failatu Abdul-Razak, a native of Tamale in the Northern region is determined to set a new Guinness World Record for the longest cooking marathon by an individual.

She is expected to commence the cooking on January 1, 2024, and end on January 5, 2024, at the Modern City Hotel in Tamale in the Northern region.

Failatu Abdul-Razak will be cooking Ghanaian local dishes among others.

Ugandan chef Dorcus Mirembe, popularly known as Mama D, has however broken the Guinness World Record for the longest cooking marathon set by the Irish chef, Alan Fisher with a time of 119 hours 57 minutes.

The Ugandan chef has set a new Guinness World Record for the longest cooking marathon with a cooking time of 144 hours and 20 minutes.

In an interview with Failatu Abdul-Razak, she indicated that her participation in the Guinness World Record for the longest cooking marathon will put Ghana and the North on the international stage.

“ I strongly believe my participation will put Ghana and the North on the global stage and promote tourism and other economic opportunities for Ghana”.

She was optimistic that young ladies and the youth in Tamale will be inspired that everything is possible and will encourage them to achieve greatness.

Failatu Abdul-Razak appealed to Ghanaians especially the good people of the North to troop to the venue and support her to ensure that she breaks the Guinness World Record for the longest cooking marathon by an individual.

The Overlord of Dagbon, Ndan Ya Naa, other chiefs, politicians, and other stakeholders have assured Failatu Abdul-Razak of their support to ensure she breaks and sets a new Guinness World Record for the longest cooking marathon by an individual.

BY Eric Kombat, Tamale