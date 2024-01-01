NACOKINGS Backs Bill for More Muslims Holidays

The National Conference of Muslim Kings and Paramount Chiefs(NACOKINGS), has backed the Private Members Bill submitted by Member of Parliament for Madina, Francis-Xavier Sosu, requesting an extension and increment of the already existing Muslim holidays in both Eid Al-Adha and Eidul-Fitr.

NACOKINGS commended the MP for taking that bold step to advocate for extension of the Muslim holidays instead of the current practice of only one day each for the two Eids.

“Our Kings and paramount chiefs want to register their fullest unwavering support to the bill and are therefore calling on all MPs regardless of their religious inclinations to support the passage of the bill”.

The proposed bill seeks to amend the country’s Public Holidays Act 2001 (Act 601) by providing an additional two Islamic public holidays, which are aimed at ensuring inclusiveness and religious diversity.

Addressing journalists in Tamale, the Spokesperson for NACOKINGS, Sheikh Dr. Al-Hussein Zakaria, disclosed that any appointment, selection, or approval made in Muslim leadership without the consultation and approval of Muslim Kings and paramount chiefs shall be deemed inconsequential and hence shall not have the approval or endorsement by NACOKINGS.

“We are aware of attempts by certain individuals, groups and organization to lodge the authority of appointment of Imams elsewhere other than the legitimate Muslim Kings and Chiefs in the country”.

He indicated that it is part of the historical legitimate and traditional mandate of the Kings and chiefs to appoint Imams at all levels in this country and therefore with the existence of NACOKINGS, no individual or institution in Ghana has any right or authority to appoint or select district, regional or National Imams without prior approval of the Muslim traditional leaders.

According to him, selection of Imams without the going through the lawful process can cause instability in the country.

“Ghana is, and shall remain the most peaceful country in West Africa if not the entire African sub-continent and we as citizens are admonished to embrace dialogue and lawful means in resolving our differences and misunderstandings whenever they arise. Let us eschew violence, let us accommodate each other especially in the coming year as we inch closer to the campaign season”.

The National Conference of Muslim Kings and Paramount Chiefs(NACOKINGS), is an indigenous organization comprising all Muslim Kings, chiefs, and Imams in Ghana established and duly registered in 2021 with a national secretariat in Accra.

BY Eric Kombat, Tamale