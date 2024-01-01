Bozoma Saint John Unveils ‘’The Badass Workshop’’ in Accra, Ghana

Bozoma Saint John, Curator of “The Badass Workshop”

In an exclusive interaction with the invited media at the recently concluded Badass Workshop in Accra, Bozoma Saint John, the visionary curator, shared her thoughts on the unique journey of bringing this groundbreaking workshop to life. Here are some key insights from Bozoma’s conversation:

On Choosing Ghana for the First In-Person Workshop: “Well, I wanted to do a workshop in person. I felt that there was really a need to bring the community into a live type of experience, and I really didn’t consider doing it anywhere in the world but Ghana, to be honest with you. You know, it’s our very first one. We’ll see if I do it elsewhere, but for now…”

On the Unconventional Name – The Badass Workshop: “Well, look, I think that the idea of the name is that you want to disrupt, you know. It can’t just be an expected name, because, yes, I could name it something that would be normal, like the empowerment workshop or the uplifting workshop. But ‘badass’ means that you’ve got to be disrupted. It’s got to be different; it’s got to be interesting. It’s got to make you stop and consider what it is that you’re doing. To be different.”

On Learning from Successful People: “I always say this, look, I’m not trying to insult anybody else’s conference or their programs or whatnot. But I think that if you’re going to learn anything about how to become successful, you need to learn it from a successful person. So has the person that you are going to or the conference that you’re doing, have they succeeded in what they are promising? If they haven’t, then I don’t know why you’re listening to them. So that’s why mine is unique. I’ve already done the work. I’ve already been successful, and so I hope that what I’m giving is a reflection of that.”

On the Origin of The Badass Workshop’s Concept: “Well, the entire Badass Workshop concept, idea, lessons, insights are taken directly from my personal life. There’s nothing that I talk about which I haven’t experienced myself. I don’t want to practice in theory; I want to practice in reality. So, that I’m going to do things that are going to be affecting people because I have already tried it, and I’ve already proven that it can work.”

On the Importance of Urgency: “I think urgency is really important because sometimes we think that it’s about time, you know, that you have to go fast in order to be urgent. That’s not the truth. The truth is that you have to be intentional with your urgency. It doesn’t matter if it takes you three years to do something; it’s just that don’t let anything get in your way of achieving that thing. So you have to be intentional in your urgency to complete the task at hand.”

On Joining The Badass Workshop: “The best way to join the workshop is to go online: www.thebadassworkshop.com”

Bozoma Saint John’s insights provide a glimpse into the ethos of The Badass Workshop, an event that promises not just inspiration but tangible tools for personal and professional growth. The unconventional approach and Bozoma’s commitment to sharing real-life experiences set The Badass Workshop apart, leaving a lasting impact on all who attended.

