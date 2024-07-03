Chef Smith’s Camp Insists Guinness World Record Is Genuine Despite Doubts

Chef Smith (2nd L) with others at the press event

The camp of Chef Smith has denied claims that his recent culinary record is fake.

Speaking in an interview with Hitz FM, Chef Smith’s manager whose name was only mentioned as Benny confirmed that they have received an official email from Guinness World Records (GWR) verifying the new record.

Amid growing scepticism about the legitimacy of Chef Smith’s achievement and the authenticity of the certificate, Benny clarified the situation, explaining that GWR offers two types of applications for record verification: regular and premium. Chef Smith opted for the regular application.

“Under the regular application, GWR does not make an immediate public announcement. Instead, they send a confirmation directly to the applicant’s email,” Benny stated. “We have received this confirmation email from GWR.”

The manager assured the public that the record was genuine and urged anyone with doubts to verify the record directly with GWR.

Despite the manager’s assurances, scepticism persists since Chef Smith and his record are not yet listed on GWR’s official website.

This has led some to question whether Chef Smith applied for the record at all.

Currently, the official GWR website lists Alan Fisher as the record holder, with a record time of 119 hours, 57 minutes, and 16 seconds.

Chef Smith held a press conference on Tuesday to announce his GWR confirmation but a lot of people doubted him because the confirmation was not captured on GWR’s official website. Further reports indicated that he was arrested at the press event by Amadia Shopping Mall, a sponsor of his Cook-A-Thon for an alleged breach of contract.