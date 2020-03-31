Chefs Volunteer For Covid-19 Patients

Some 120 Chefs are volunteering to cook to save lives in the wake of the coronavirus in Ghana.

They are undertaking the project through the Chefs Association of Ghana.

The chefs are cooking for coronavirus patients, medical officers and the vulnerable in the Ghanaian society.

The project started on Tuesday, March 31, 2020 in Accra.

It comes as Accra, Tema and Kumasi, have been partially locked down for two weeks in a bid to halt the spread of the Covid-19.

Four large kitchen points have been set up by the chefs numbering about 120.

The Ghana Tourism Authority has revealed that donations have been made by the Tourism Ministry and other bodies towards the lifesaving cooking project.

Ghana has recorded a total of 152 confirmed cases of Covid-19, with five deaths so far.

By Melvin Tarlue