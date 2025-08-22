Chelsea Confirm Injury Layoff For Lauren James

Lauren James

Chelsea have confirmed that England forward Lauren James will spend time on the sidelines after suffering an ankle injury during Euro 2025.

The 23-year-old picked up the injury in the first half of last month’s final against Spain, which England went on to win on penalties to secure the European title.

James had also been forced off at half-time in the semi-final against Italy with the same problem.

In a statement on Wednesday, Chelsea said: “Lauren James is now back with Chelsea and will undergo a period of rehabilitation with the club.” However, the Blues did not disclose how long the forward is expected to be out.

The setback is the latest in a frustrating run for James, who was limited to just 17 appearances and four goals for Chelsea last season due to recurring injuries.

Her absence is a blow for both club and country, with Chelsea beginning preparations for the new Women’s Super League campaign and England set to regroup later this year for international fixtures.