Bloggers Celebrate Samira Bawumia @ 45

Bloggers capturing Samira Bawumia during her address

AN OVERWHELMING number of Ghanaian bloggers rallied at the office of former Second Lady, Samira Bawumia, to mark her 45th birthday celebration.

According to the bloggers, their intention to mark the birthday celebration of Mrs. Samira Bawumia was born out of her working relations with the new media fraternity and her hard work during her tenure as the Second Lady.

They presented gift items, including cakes, to congratulate Mrs. Bawumia for a good job well done, as well as wish her well in the years ahead.

In her remarks, Samira Bawumia eulogised the bloggers for their thoughtfulness, and encouraged them to keep up the good work of informing Ghanaians about the happenings in the country.

“Let me thank you for the incredible work that you guys are doing. People underestimate the work of bloggers, but you have taken the risk of providing authentic stories for the Ghanaian people. Thank you. Keep doing the good work you are doing. Pray for us, work for us, and we will get to the Promised Land together,” she said.

Samira Bawumia, on Wednesday, August 20, marked her 45th birthday.

Former Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, in a post on social media, expressed profound love for his wife.

“It has been 22 years, but it still feels like yesterday. It’s been a beautiful journey. You keep growing and impacting humanity with your kindness and passion. I thank God for how far He has brought you. Keep shining. Happy birthday, darling! I love you,” the post read.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke

Caption: Samira Bawumia

Inset: The bloggers in a pose with Samira Bawumia