I’m A Movie Legend – Akuapem Poloo

GHANAIAN ACTRESS, social media personality, and entrepreneur, Akuapem Poloo, has called on Ghanaians to give her the recognition she deserves for her contribution to the Ghanaian movie industry.

Speaking in an interview on the Savage Room podcast, the controversial socialite said she’s worked on jaw-dropping movie productions, notable among them include “Efiewura”, “Obra”, “Odo Lastic”, “Away Bus”, and “Phone Shop”, hence many should see her as a legend.

“I have worked in a lot of productions, notable among them are Efiewura, Obra, Odo Lastic, and Away Bus. I’m a movie legend,” she said.

Akuapem Poloo made these statements after being asked what merited her the award for Best Discovery of the Year at the 2024 Ghana Movie Awards.

Real name Rosemond Alade Brown, her career began as a dancer and video vixen, later evolving into acting and becoming a brand ambassador for products such as Pinamang Cosmetics and Mama Gee Herbal Products.

She won “Discovery of the Year” at the 2024 Ghana Movie Awards for her performance in “Widow’s Gift”. She runs “Sexy Poloo Pure Honey”, selling natural honey, and has a foundation for philanthropic activities. Akuapem Poloo has been involved in some controversies throughout her career, but remains a popular figure in Ghana’s entertainment scene.

By Prince Fiifi Yorke