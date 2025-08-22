Little Emmanuella Appeals For Support

The family of Emmanuella Sogah is appealing to the public to help raise an amount of GH¢112,500 in aid of her heart surgery.

A letter signed by Dr. Innocent Adzamu of the National Cardiothoracic Centre, disclosed that Emmanuella has been diagnosed with a type of hole in heart known as Ventricular Septal Defect (VSD) at the National Cardiothoracic Centre of the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital (KBTH).

The total cost implication of the procedure is GH¢112,500. It will also cater for the cost of further investigations, anaesthesia, surgery, intensive care and ward stay for a maximum of two weeks.

Payments are to be directed at the National Cardiothoracic Centre or Contact: 0552239739/0275224711.

The general public is entreated to come to the aid of little Emmanuella Sogah to help save her life.

By Florence Asamoah Adom