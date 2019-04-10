Chelsea Fans Beg …For Hazard Stay

Eden Hazard

Eden Hazard demonstrated his class once again on Monday night as he single-handedly inspired Chelsea to victory over West Ham.

The Belgian playmaker scored both goals as Chelsea recorded a 2-0 win at Stamford Bridge to move into third in the Premier League.

Hazard’s first goal on 24 minutes was a thing of beauty as he waltzed through West Ham’s midfield and defence before firing past goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski.

The goal was so good it had his team-mates and pundits purring. And their sentiments were echoed on social media.

Hazard could leave the Blues this summer with Real Madrid leading the way for his services but Chelsea fans are hopeful they can keep him.

“Give him 500k please, we need him,’ tweeted @GreatNalex. “Take [Marcos] Alonso’s wages/money and give him please.” [sic]

“Do whatever you can to keep this man,’ wrote @JaffarMuhamma15.

“Cut them alonso, [Willy] caballero and jorginho wages to give him what he wants pleeease.” [sic]

@uphamcorey put it bluntly in block capitals to emphasise the point: “THAT IS WHY WE CAN’T SELL THE MAN. NEW CONTRACT NOW.”

Meanwhile, @djnelcraze said, “Give him a lifetime contract, release [Danny] drinkwater and [Gary] cahil and give hazard all their wages.” [sic]