Minister Inspects Youth Training Centre

Isaac Kwame Asiamah (L) interacting with Marian Mansa Minnah and other officials during the inspection

Minister for Youth & Sports, Isaac Kwame Asiamah, has inspected the construction of a boys’ dormitory for the Youth Leadership & Skills Training Institute at Takrowase in the Eastern Region.

The Takrowase Youth Leadership & Skills Training Institute is one of the 11 centres nationwide currently undergoing infrastructural developments.

The sector minister indicated that these centres are in deplorable conditions and lack basic infrastructure, adding that government found the need to revive and invest more resources to ensure these institutions are in good shape.

Mr. Asiamah added that securing the future of young people is a priority of the Akufo-Addo administration and urged the youth to take advantage to acquire skills and knowledge for their future.

The Regional Director of the National Youth Authority (NYA), Marian Mansa Minnah, indicated that the authority is registering and collaborating with all youth groups to get on board with respect to the acquisition of skills in the areas of agri-business, technical skills, entrepreneurship training, ICT training, amongst other modules purposely designed for the youth.

She commended the government for putting up such a legacy project for the young people, describing it as “marvelous”.

The principal of the institute, Charles K. Kodua, further disclosed that the project has started attracting pupils to the school, and it has had a significant impact on enrolment.

From The Sports Desk