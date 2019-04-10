GMA Launches ‘Live Inside & Win The Ride’ Reality Show

Ernest Boateng

Global Media Alliance (GMA) has launched the second edition of its reality show dubbed ‘Live Inside & Win The Ride’ (LIWTR) at the Accra Mall.

The concept of the ‘LIWTR’competition, organised by GMA, is to bring together five individuals from different backgrounds to stay in a car for some days.

During that period, one person is evicted each week until there is one person left; the last man standing wins the car. This year, Global Media Alliance is giving a brand new Renault Duster SUV to the winner.

Speaking at the launch ceremony, Ernest Boateng, CEO of the Global Media Alliance Group, stated that the brain behind the show is to bring strangers together in one car to coexist under stringent conditions, promote healthy competition and also to give one lucky contestant the rare opportunity of walking away with a brand-new Renault Duster SUV car.

“Five people from different backgrounds will be made to live in one car for as long as it takes. The ‘Live Inside & Win The Ride’ reality show will teach contestants some basic survival tactics, test their endurance levels and also boost the tolerance levels,” he indicated.

Mr. Boateng called on people who believe they have what it takes to win a Renault Duster SUV, to pick up forms and register to be part of the initiative.

Explaining the mechanics of the reality show, Ese Adjabeng, project manager for ‘LIWTR’,stated that interested people would have to pay a registration fee of GH¢50 and complete a form.

“After the registration, we will hold auditions in Accra, Kumasi and Takoradi to screen the applicants. Shortlisted applicants will be made to go through medical screening to ensure that they are fit before they enter the car,” Ms. Adjabeng added.

The reality show is sponsored by Premium Motors (distributors of Renault in Ghana), Accra Mall, Le Banzini Restaurant, Pizza Inn, Chicken Inn and Creamy Inn, Equator Mobile Phones Ghana Limited, Telefonika, Yah and The Mall Pharmacy.