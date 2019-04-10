Wiyaala To Embark On Europe Tour

Wiyaala

Wiyaala will embark on a musical tour to some selected European countries to perform.

Known for her exciting stage performances, Wiyaala will perform alongside some local and international acts during the tour which begins in May and ends in August 2019.

The tour will kick off with a historic live performance at the Cecilia Hotel in Ljubjana, Slovenia on May 14.

Wiyaala will also be performing at the Afro-Phingsten Festival in Switzerland on June 10, Migration Matters Festival in UK on June 22, the Kenako Afrika Festival, Berlin in Germany on July 4, Riddu Riddu Festival in Norway on July 10, Welcome To The Village Festival in Holland July 18, among others.

She is expected to thrill Europe fans with songs like ‘Make Me Dance’, ‘Rock My Body’, ‘Africa’, ‘Village Sex’, ‘Feeling Free’, ‘You Got The Power’, ‘I Moved On’, among others.

The Afro-pop artiste has performed on many international platforms, including a performance during the Women’s AFCON 2018 opening ceremony, among others outside the Ghana.

Wiyaala, who is known for her energetic stage performances, launched her first maiden album titled ‘Wiyaala’ in November 2014 at the Alliance Française in Accra.

During the first edition of the All Africa Music Awards held on 27 December 2014 in Lagos, Wiyaala won two of the coveted 23.9-carat gold-plated trophies for the most promising artist in Africa and the revelation of the African continent.

In December of 2018, Wiyaala released her second album ‘Sissala Goddess’, preceded by the singles ‘Village Sex’ and ‘When The Lord Get Us Ready’.

She released music videos for both, as well as one for the 14th track on the album ‘Feeling Free’.

She is expected back in Ghana in August.

By George Clifford Owusu