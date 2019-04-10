Live In Accra Jazz Festival Slated For April 27

Achille Ouattara

The 2019 edition of Live In Accra Jazz Festival will take off on Saturday, April 27 with a performance by the South African singer/songwriter Pilani Bubu at the Alliance Française in Accra.

With a unique voice, a niche sound, as well as a dramatic fusion of folk, soul, jazz and funk, she is set to mesmerize the jazz lovers in the city with support from a Ghanaian group, GH Jazz Collective, who will be backing her.

On Monday, April 29 and Thursday May 2, keyboard whizzkid Victor Dey and multi-instrumentalist/ composer Samuel Boateng will hold a workshop on the basic and fundamental structure of music at the Alliance Française.

Tuesday, April 30, which is the International Jazz Day, +233 Jazz Bar & Grill will host a variety of artists in a mega concert to celebrate the day, which will be observed in several countries throughout the world.

Musicians from Burkina Faso and Belgium forming the Faso Funky project will on Saturday, May 4 close the festival with jazz laced with rhythms from West Africa. Ghanaian singer Sandra Huson will be in the team, which also includes Burkinabe bassist Achille Ouattara.