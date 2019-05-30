Chelsea Lift Europa Trophy

CHELSEA HUMBLED its London rivals, Arsenal, with a 4-1 victory in Baku, Azerbaijan to lift the Europa League trophy.

Arsenal needed a win in the Wednesday night, May 29, 2019, Europa League final to secure its slot into next season’s UEFA Champions League.

But that eluded the Gunners, with Chelsea’s resounding victory, giving coach Maurizio Sarri his first trophy as a manager.

Belgium forward, Eden Hazard, who is reported to be on his way to Spanish giant, Real Madrid, scored twice for Chelsea.

French striker and former Arsenal striker, Olivier Giroud, opened the score line on the night when he met Emerson’s clipped cross with a powerful near-post header.

The second goal came when Pedro swept home a Hazard cross.

A well finished penalty from Hazard increased the score line for Chelsea to 3-0, leaving Unai Emery men hopeless.

Alex Iwobi who came in as a substitute scored to give the Gunners some hope but Hazard fired home the Blues’ fourth goal after playing a one-two with Giroud.

Wednesday night’s victory gave Chelsea their fifth major European trophy, after winning a Champions League against Bayern Munich, two Europa Leagues and two Cup Winners’ Cups.

BY Melvin Tarlue