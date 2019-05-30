President Akufo- Addo Aids Winneba Youth Choir

President Akufo-Addo

President Akufo-Addo has supported the Winneba Youth Choir (WYC) with GH¢50,000 as part of his contribution towards the 30th anniversary celebration of the group.

Speaking at the anniversary concert, President Akufo-Addo said he felt great since he was introduced to the choir some 27 years ago by the late Vice President Kow Nkensen Arkaah.

“I congratulate each and every one of them for this wonderful music they have given us all these years. They are part of the reason I continue to have a strong belief in the country,” he indicated.

The president also commended the patrons and board of directors of the choir for their significant role in youth development in Winneba and its surrounding towns through singing.

Edusei Derkyi, board chairman of WYC, said the success story of the WYC was achieved through a clear vision and selfless dedication by its choirmaster and members.

“This is a successful and exemplary initiative by our youth that has spiralled into a national youth choir ministry and industry, providing fruitful engagement of time and employment to our youth,” he added.

Mr. Derkyi added that the event marked the beginning of a year-long commemorative programme by which the choir would hold concerts in selected regions of the country.

He indicated that there would be an enhanced version of the annual ‘Peace On Earth’ concert in December 2019.

John Arthur-Yamoah, founding conductor and choirmaster of WYC, thanked the patrons and board of directors for their support and encouragement.