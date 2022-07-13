Chelsea Sign Raheem Sterling From Manchester City

Raheem Sterling

Chelsea have confirmed the signing of England forward Raheem Sterling from Manchester City in a £50m deal.

Sterling, 27, has signed a five-year contract at Stamford Bridge.

City signed Sterling from Liverpool in a £49m deal in 2015. He went on to score 131 goals in 339 games, winning four Premier League titles.

Capped 77 times by England, Sterling is Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel’s first major signing since the Todd Boehly-led takeover.

“I’ve obviously achieved a lot in my career so far, but there is still so much more to achieve and I’m really looking forward to doing that in a Chelsea shirt, under Thomas’ management,” said Sterling.

“London is my home and where it all started for me, and it’s amazing I now have the opportunity to play in front of friends and family week in, week out at Stamford Bridge. I’m really looking forward to meeting the fans there soon.”

Sterling has linked up with the rest of the Chelsea squad that flew out for a pre-season tour to the United States on Saturday.

Earlier Sterling posted a goodbye message saying he was leaving City “as a man” adding: “Seven seasons, 11 major trophies, a lifetime of memories.”

Chairman and co-controlling owner Boehly said: “Raheem Sterling is a serial winner and his signing is an important step in strengthening our squad. We are delighted for Raheem to return to London with Chelsea, and we look forward to seeing his world-class talent on display at Stamford Bridge.

