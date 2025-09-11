Chemical Company Donates To NACOC

Richbay Chemical Solutions Ltd, based in Adieso, near Nsawam in the Eastern Region, has donated 100 buckets of ten litres of De-Luxy emulsion paints to the Management of the Narcotics Control Commission (NACOC) on Tuesday, September 2, 2025 in Accra.

The gesture is in line with the company’s corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiative, mainly to reach out to its partners.

Richbay Chemical Solutions is a wholly Ghanaian company that has been in existence for four decades with its headquarters in South Africa, and specialises in the manufacturing of chemical reagents for the mining industry, oil and gas, pharmaceuticals, beverage, breweries, transport and haulage sector.

Speaking at the presentation of the items to NACOC, the Managing Director of Richbay Chemicals Solutions Ltd, Mr. Joseph Kwesi Okyere, stated that the gesture was to support the Commission to facilitate and embark on some of its ongoing projects, especially at the headquarters and its regional offices.

He added that his company was committed to partnering with the Commission to improve and enhance its activities.

“We are ready to support the Commission in diverse ways to enable it to carry out its mandate,” Mr. Okyere added.

On his part, Mr. Alexander Twum-Barimah, Deputy Director-General in charge of Enforcement, Control and Elimination, NACOC, on behalf of Management, thanked Richbay Chemicals Solutions Ltd for its kind gesture and urged them to continue supporting the Commission’s worthy cause.

He called for more of such collaborative efforts from the private sector aimed at supporting the Commission’s vision and mission.