Mahama Applauds Minister Over Ramsar Site Preservation

President John Dramani Mahama has applauded the Greater Accra Regional Minister, Linda Ocloo, over her fight against the increasing encroachment of Ramsar sites in the capital city.

Speaking at the National Sanitation Day relaunch, President Mahama lamented over the recent encroachment of Ramsar sites and other mangrove areas dedicated to reserve water, leading to the recent flooding situations in the country’s capital city and other regions.

He indicated that Ramsar sites and mangroves are unique ecosystems that support a wide range of plant and animal species. Encroachment can therefore lead to habitat destruction and loss of biodiversity.

President Mahama added that Ramsar sites and mangroves act as natural buffers against storms and floods by absorbing excess water as well as reducing wave energy, saying, “when these areas are encroached upon or destroyed, the protective barrier is weakened, making nearby communities more vulnerable to flooding.”

“And so recently when I saw a regional minister, and she did very well, Linda, going to a Ramsar site to go and demolish buildings and stop people from building, the questions I ask myself that isn’t there a district assembly in that area? It should have been the District Chief Executive (DCE), the planning officer, all of them who should be there because you live with the people in the district.”

He further added that, “And the filling of the Ramsar site was not a one day event. You will see that it has been going on and on, and the worst case is that some of this people have building permit. I mean a DCE like that must be sacked immediately.”

President Mahama urged the DCEs to be vigilant or face dismissal for overlooking the encroachment of the Ramsar sites.

The Greater Accra Regional Minister led a demolition exercise at the Sakumono Ramsar site on May 27, 2025, targeting unauthorised structures that were contributing to flooding in the area. The demolition was part of a broader initiative to protect the environment and ensure public safety, following a directive from President John Mahama.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke