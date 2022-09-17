Chief, Brother Arrested For Galamsey

The Chief of Sefwi–Elubo in the Western North Region, Nana Anini Baffuor has been apprehended by the police for his alleged involvement in illegal mining activities also called ‘galamsey’ in the farming community.

Also in the grips of the police in connection with the illegal activities, is a brother of the chief, Kwadwo Affi.

The two suspects were arrested in the Sefwi–Elubo Township on Friday, September 16, 2022.

Six others who are purported to have also been engaging in the same illegal business are on the run but are being pursued by the Police.

This was contained in a statement issued by the police and signed by its Director of Public Affairs, Chief Supt Grace Ansah-Akrofi.

The statement said the two suspects were arrested following Police investigation of a video circulating on social media showing illegal mining activities in some compound houses of the town.

“Investigation has so far discovered dug-out pits from the compound leading to the bedroom of the chief’s brother”.

“Four other deep dug-out pits have also been uncovered by the police in other houses in the same vicinity”, the statement indicated.

It said investigations further revealed that the chief, his brother and the six others on the run, are the main people behind the illegal mining activities.

“As investigation continues we will like to assure the public that all those involved would be brought to face justice”, the statement pointed out.

From Emmanuel Opoku, Takoradi