Kojo Bonsu Signs Book Of Condolence Of HRM Queen Elizabeth II

Former Mayor of Kumasi and Presidential hopeful, Kojo Bonsu, has joined a host of high profiled dignitaries in Ghana to sign the book of condolence of Her Royal Majesty the Queen Elizabeth II at the British High Commission in Accra.

Mr Bonsu who is a royal of Asanteman expressed his deepest condolences to King Charles III, the entire royal family, the people of the United Kingdom as well as the entire Commonwealth.

The former Ghana Oil company boss, in a short conversation with the British High Commissioner, Her Excellency Harriet Thompson, noted that there has been a long standing relationship between Asanteman and the Royal Family.

He stressed that the passing of HRM the Queen delivered a wavelength of shock across the globe.

Mr. Bonsu shared a photograph in memory of the 1961 visit of HRM Queen Elizabeth II to Ghana with his mother, who was Queen Mother of the Offinso traditional area.