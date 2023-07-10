Chief Builds Hostel For GTEVT Service

The chief and the school authorities cut ting a ribbon to open the dormitory block

THE Chief of Akyem-Akrofufu, Osabarima Adigye Gyamfi has commissioned a three-bedroom girls’ dormitory block for the Akrofufu Technical Institute in the Atiwa District of the Eastern Region.

The three-bedroom dormitory block of the Technical Institute, which is under the supervision of the Ghana TVET Service, would be housing the female students to help ease congestion.

During a brief ceremony over the weekend, the chief, flanked by his elders, turned over the facility to school officials led by Mrs. Evelyn Dansua Boateng, the Eastern Regional Acting Director of GTVET Service.

In his remarks, Osabarima Adigye Gyamfi stated that he was driven to build the dormitory because he wished to see youngsters in the community have unrestricted access to a good education.

As a result, Osabarima Adigye Gyamfi urged teachers to teach, coach, and supervise students in order for them to achieve similarly good grades.

In his address to the students, the chief encouraged them to focus on their studies so that they could contribute meaningfully to the country’s growth and be useful citizens of society.

The chief also called on other benevolent individuals and organisations to support the Akrofufu community with other social amenities.

On behalf of her boss, Evelyn Dansua, Regional Acting Director of GTVET Service, stated that the government has made significant investments in education because it will lead to prosperity, poverty reduction, and a better society.

She further expressed gratitude to the chief for the immense support, and charged the students to use the facility for its intended purpose.

From Daniel Bampoe, Akyem-Akrofufu