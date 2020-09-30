Chief Builds Police Station

The newly constructed police station

THE CHIEF of Boagyaa Kyekyewere in the Atwima Kwanwoma District of the Ashanti Region, Nana Appiah Agyei Odanka, has built a modern police post for the community to improve the security of the area.

The building, commissioned and handed over to the Ghana Police Service last Friday, contains a two-bedroom apartment with toilet, bathroom and kitchen facilities for the station officer.

Also attached to it are four fully furnished unit administrative offices, an armoury, a charge office and three cells for the male, female and juvenile inmates, all constructed at the cost of GH¢400,000.

At a short ceremony which coincided with the third anniversary celebration of the chief, Nana Agyei Odanka also donated two motorbikes to the police station to facilitate the movement of police personnel.

The traditional leader pledged to continue to contribute his quota towards providing a conducive environment for the development of the area.

The Ashanti Regional Police Commander, COP Kwasi Mensah Duku, who commissioned the building, thanked the chief for what he described as a wonderful gesture to support the Police Administration.

He said the facility was the way forward towards ensuring peaceful coexistence and socio-economic development of the people.

COP Duku noted that the strong presence of the police in the community would help to substantially reduce crime in the area and advised miscreants to reform in their own interest.

Besides, he urged the people to be courageous in volunteering vital security information to the police and exposing known criminals to face justice.

COP Duku assured the people that the station would soon be upgraded into a district headquarters to help clamp down on criminal activities.

Simon Osei-Mensah, the Ashanti Regional Minister, thanked Nana Agyei Odanka for his benevolence and appealed to other chiefs to emulate him, saying “we have chiefs that have spent so many years on their stools but cannot boast of any meaningful thing they have done for the people they rule.”

Meanwhile Nana Okyere Tawiah-Antwi, the Atwima Kwanwoma District Chief Executive (DCE), who also donated a motorbike to the station, commended the chief for demonstrating a spirit of patriotism and urged him to sustain the effort.

The assembly, he said, was working hard to ensure that the district receives massive infrastructural development to enhance the well-being of the people.

FROM David Afum, Kumasi