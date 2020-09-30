Felicia Yeboah Wins Miss International Ghana 2020

Felicia Amponsah Yeboah

A 22-year-old student of the University of Ghana, Felicia Amponsah Yeboah, won the 2020 Miss International Ghana pageantry held at the National Theatre in Accra.

Ms. Yeboah beat 10 other contestants to pick the crown after 12 weeks of intensive competition.

Belinda Obuabeng Cobbina of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science & Technology (KNUST) was the first runner-up and Doreen Antwi of Ghana Telecom University was the second runner-up.

For her prize, Felicia Yeboah received a cheque for GH¢5,000 from Empromart, a trip to Dubai sponsored by Adansi Travels and other prizes.

The first runner-up received a cheque for GH¢3,000 from Edwom.com and a double-door fridge sponsored by Festis Company Limited.

The second runner-up got a cheque for GH¢2,000 from Edwom.com and GH¢1,000 from Compuville Systems.

The event attracted hundreds of people who were entertained to performances by the contestants and treated to good music from up-and-coming artistes.

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Alpha Promotions & Miss International Ghana, Mr. Henry Morgan Minski, said the event which had support from Streets Child Support and Trinity Revere Empire was to help eradicate streetism in the country.

He said a good number of street children in Accra are females and, therefore, called on the winner to use her new role to take girls and females off the streets.

Ms. Yeboah promised to use the platform to inspire street children to discover their potentials.