Offinso Tragedy Strikes KP Boateng… Pledges Support For Bereaved Families

Kevin-Prince Boateng

The Offinso motor accident which recently claimed the lives of eight colts footballers has struck Kevin-Prince (KP) Boateng to react from afar.

The emotionally stricken former AC Milan man has consequently pledged to extend a helping hand to the victims of the bereaved families.

To the ex-Barcelona midfielder, news of the young footballers’ death saddened him greatly, and he took the extra effort to find out more about the tragedy and how to support those affected.

“I heard about it and it made me really sad. I heard it on social media then I called a friend of mine to ask them if it’s really true and what happened,” he told Joy Sports.

He added, “He told me about it and I really feel sad about it because I have two kids on my own; one is 12, one is 6 and I think it’s a big tragedy. It hit me hard.

“I Googled it to want to see more about it but every more detail about it makes you more sad about it so that is why I’m here to talk to you and to let you know that I want to help.”

Boateng, who signed for Serie B side AC Monza, pointed out that “anything, if they want I will like to help. I will like to get in touch with the families. I want to make them to feel free.”

“I know it’s hard and I can’t imagine how hard it is for parents to bury their kids but I just want to help them to free their mind just to enjoy the lives they had with their kids and free their mind,” the former Barcelona player said.

“My condolences to all the families who have lost their children and happy for the other children who made it out safe from the hospital. We keep in touch and please let me know what I can do and I will be ready to help.”

Eight members from the colts side, African Vision Soccer Academy, died after a minibus they were travelling on from a football registration exercise veered off into the Offinso River, resulting in six players dying on the spot while two passed on later at the hospital.

So far, four of the deceased players have been buried, with the remaining four set to be buried tomorrow.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum