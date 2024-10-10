Chief Donates Land To DreamChild Foundation

The delegation in a pose with the chief

His Royal Highness Yoo Naa Abdullah Yakubu, the chief of Savelugu, has donated a parcel of land to DreamChild Foundation, the organisers ofHoodTalk Music Festival.

This was made known to the leadership of the DreamChild Foundation when they paid a courtesy call on His Royal Highness Yoo Naa Abdullah Yakubuto brief them about the festival.

The delegation led by the foundation’s co-founder Kofi Amoakohene, who represented the chairman Olorogun Oskar Ibru, Paa Kwesi Holbrook-Smith, producer and event organiser for Virtual Hub Ghana Entertainment among others.

The chief during interaction with the delegation expressed his unflinching support of DreamChild Foundation’s fundraising efforts to build a paediatric centre for the children of Dagbon.

He,however,pledged 2-3 acres of land for the building of the facility.

He further indicated that the people should invest in the project by contributing whatever they could towards the project, in addition to whatever could be raised.

The foundation aims to raise a provisional sum of $14 million for the construction of five paediatric clinics to ensure that children’s health is made a priority.

Last year,the foundation launched the HoodTalk Music Festival as a project to use music to engage young Ghanaians in conversations about current issues affecting their advancement, while having fun.

The first concert of the HoodTalk Music Festival was held on September 2 last year at the Kingdom Gardens, Ashiyie-RegimanuelKatamansoEstate in Accra, and was organised in collaboration with an audio-visual company, Virtual Hub.

The land on which the concert was held, has also been donated for a paediatric clinic to serve Ashiyie and its environs, Adenta, Oyibi, Amanfrom, and Katamanso.

DreamChild Foundation is a non-governmental organisation(NGO) committed to help provide adequate healthcare, education and other support services to African children.

Its HoodTalk Music project has already received endorsement from the Office of the President, and the NGO is also engaged with raising funds to build five paediatric clinics across Ghana.

By George Clifford Owusu